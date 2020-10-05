About 300 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Achiase constituency of the Eastern region have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The defectors, mainly the aged, come barely 64 days to the December polls.

According to them, they are dissatisfied with former President John Dramani Mahama and now the flagbearer of the NDC and therefore crossed carpet to join the camp of the ruling party.

They officially announced their resignation from the party at an event believed to have been organised by NPP supporters in the area.

Taking turns behind the microphone, they bemoaned the failure of the erstwhile administration to fulfill promises made to them.

They touted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led government and made reference to hospitals, schools, jobs and other amenities they have benefited from.

