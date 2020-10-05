A brightly dressed bride with sparkling and dazzling wedding gown was left with an egg on the face after a groom she had dated for 10 years failed to show up for the big event.

Sasha Aristide, 29, had spent three years planning for the wedding with the love of her life unaware of the impending humiliating experience that would hit her hard on the D-Day.

Miss Aristide, who is a nurse, said she met Kevin Hyppolite, office manager, 10 years ago and fell in love with him and all was rosy and fancy.

In December 2017, the two lovebirds got engaged and started planning for a flashy wedding that would cost KSh 2.1 million (GH₵ 104,000).

Things went on well with the man constantly keeping in touch with her to ensure everything was running smoothly.

Fast forward to July 2020 when the wedding was supposed to happen, the couple still remained faithful to one another; there was nothing to rattle her antenna to suspect any mischief.

On the wedding day, Miss Aristide and her team dressed up knowing all plans were intact. She proceeded to the altar where she waited for her man to show up so they could exchange vows.

However, he lagged and constantly claimed his Uber had delayed him.

As the bride kept slinking around the altar with her magnificent gown patiently waiting for the groom to arrive, the clock continued to tick.

Sasha and Kevin enjoying their moments before the wedding rumble. Photo: New York Post.

She got concerned when her florist called and informed her they had been barred from accessing the venue.

“My florist called me and told me that the venue had not allowed her in to set up the flowers,” she told RealFix.

A second call from one of the bridesmaids informing her that there was no wedding scheduled to take place at the intended venue hit her hard.

She nonetheless continued getting ready with her six bridesmaids and maid of honour after he assured her things would be sorted as he was on the way coming.

After doing further inquiry, the bride learned the actual wedding venue had not received full payment and the booking had been cancelled.