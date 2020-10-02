Ghanaian comedian, Heiress Jacinta surprised her fans after she opened up her chest in a photo she shared on social media.

She had no caption than an emoji of a diamond and indeed she was praised heavily for showing off her cleavage.

One thing that cannot go unnoticed in the portrait is her fine skin tone and pinky lips.

It is unclear why the stand-up comedienne decided to post an out of the blue photo to entice her fans.

Nonetheless, she was wearing a nightie and further disclosed the photo was taken at a hotel in Accra.

MORE:

Meanwhile, the comedienne clapped back at one user who was trying to advise her against showing off flesh.

Check out reactions on social media: