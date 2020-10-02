Fast-rising musician Nanky is the newest sensation on the block and he’s ready to blow minds away with the release of his debut 6-track EP dubbed Remedy.

The Afrobeat selection boasts of production credits from some of Ghana’s finest music makers such as Mix Master Garzy on the title track, Remedy and Happiness.

Highly Spiritual’s Kaywa makes an appearance on Innocent Girl, Streetbeatz on Rain On Me, Killbeatz on Quansimah and Methmix on Munafiki.

Nanky at the launch of his album, Remedy

The songs have each been treated to global level production standard and expresses Nanky’s silky vocals, lyrical dexterity and versatility.

It’s hard to make a pick at what could be the people’s favorite but he’s testing the water’s with visuals for ‘Quansimah’ which was Sarkodie’s choice of a favorite song on the EP during it’s listening session last week.

Music record label Sultan Incorporation, over the weekend, unveiled their newest artist, Nanky whiles also holding a listening party for his debut Remedy EP.

Held at the Bar B Lounge, the event saw stakeholders and fellow artists attending to extend their support to the latest addition to the Ghanaian music industry.