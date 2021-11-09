Here are easy and permanent ways to remove dark knuckles.

Women with dark knuckles lack the confidence to wear fashion accessories due to public ridicule and stigmatization.

According to research, dryness can cause dark knuckles. Skin tends to become dry when your hands and feet are exposed to harsh chemicals or too much washing. This often leads to darkening of knuckles. Certain skin diseases like psoriasis and eczema tend to make your knuckles dark.

Lemon juice

Lemon contains nutrients as well as antioxidants that are essential for restoring your health and rejuvenating the entire physical system.

It also contains Vitamin C that plays a key role in rejuvenating the facial skin internally so that you do not ever develop age spots and can stay young forever.

Mix a spoon of lemon juice with sugar and rub your hands vigorously for about ten minutes.

Do this every night before going to bed. The bleaching properties of lemon juice, together with the exfoliating properties of sugar would work wonders. Follow up with a hand cream.

The almond-curd treatment

Almonds are rich in protein, zinc, magnesium, Omega-3, calcium etc. They help nourishes and softens the skin when applied daily.

Mix crushed almonds with curd and apply the paste on your knuckles.

Rub for 10 minutes. This practice, done every day, helps to reduce darkness and makes skin fairer.

Moisturize with milk cream

Darker skin tones and pigmentation can be solved by applying raw milk topically. The high lactic acid content not only has skin-lightening properties but will also help get rid of dead cells on the skin’s surface.

Mix the content of a vitamin E capsule with some milk cream. Apply on your dry knuckles and wait for some time.

Then, rub it for about 5 minutes and wash it off.

It softens dry skin. You may add a pinch of turmeric to benefit from the antiseptic and skin-lightening properties of turmeric.

Maintain healthy soft hands with gentle cleansing, regular exfoliation, and deep moisturising.