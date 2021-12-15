Dark patches of skin on the knuckles can be normal as they’re the most exposed parts of the skin.

They also undergo a lot of friction, but for some people, these dark patches are more pronounced and might even have an underlying health cause.

Here are four causes of dark knuckles:

Vitamin B-12 deficiency

Dietary nutrients or lack of them can cause dark knuckles. Research shows that knuckles pigmentation might be an external sign of a vitamin B-12 deficiency.

Other symptoms that might showcase include weakness, constipation, etc.

Reaction to medication

Research shows that another cause of dark knuckles might be linked to specific drug use as they are highly likely to cause hyperpigmentation.

They include anticoagulants, specific types of antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and oral contraceptive pills.

Acanthosis Nigricans

This condition causes darkening and thickening of patches of skin over different parts of the body such as knuckles, joints.

This condition is harmless by itself and not infectious although some people might develop itchiness in the affected parts.

Acanthosis Nigricans can indicate the presence of deeper health issues such as diabetes, hormonal imbalances or even cancer, so if you notice your knuckles or patches of your skin getting darker suddenly and itchiness persists, see your nearest health consultant.

Lightening creams

Most lightening products consist of harsh substances like lipohydroxy acid which is derived from salicylic acid.

The acid whitens the skin fast by breaking down melanocytes which produce melanin, the pigment that gives the skin its natural brown colour, which the skin reacts to and in really pigmented areas such as the elbows or knees.

It fights it by producing more melanin in those areas.