Nigeria yesterday celebrated the 60th year of weaning himself from the grips of colonial masters.

To celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day, host of Nigerian celebrities, singers, actors, and influencers took to social media to express their own views about Nigeria.

From motivational messages, photoshoots and experiences, top personalities hinted how hopeful they are the country is maturing into greatness.

Below are some pictures and quotes of celebrities:

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus took to her Twitter to also share some words. She said:

We may not be happy with the state of our country, but we can’t deny the fact that God loves us. If we curse our land, it will never bear fruit. If we bless our land, things will change. I still have hope. Nigeria is 60. Happy Independence Day Naija, & Happy new month to you all

BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor joined in on the action as well saying:

As a true Delta State Queen, and a Nigerian to the roots, I celebrate with my Motherland, the true giant of Africa, my beloved country, NIGERIA.

BBNaija Star Prince Nelson Enwerem dressed as a Commander in Chef of the Royal Army (name of his fanbase) as he ordered for citizens to save the fatherland.

Nigeria’s own DJ Cuppy also decked out in her best Nigerian attire and said:

Happy Independence Day, may our Naija never carry last IJN!

Singer Yemi Alade used the opportunity to post a video of her singing a song about corruption in Nigeria as well as writing to accompany it:

Happy Independence Day Nigeria. Enjoy my live session for my song “CIA – criminal in agbada “ a song I wrote with the disappointments that those who either hijacked power or elected into office by Nigerians have brought and still bring millions of Nigerians since 1960 .

Actor and singer Banky W posted a picture of he and his wife, actress Adesua Etomi posing while Adesua holds a Nigerian flag and said:

“Patriotism is loyalty to your country all the time, and loyalty to your Government when it deserves it.” – Mark Twain. I hope we realize that the Nation we seek starts with me and you. I hope we learn to talk and do. Happy Independence Day Nigeria

Fashion Designer, Medlin Boss donned her green and white two-piece ensemble to celebrate. Nigeria 🇳🇬 At 60 God Bless Our Mother LAND 💚#The LAND IS GREEN 💚

Happy Independence Day



Veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi charged Nigerians to do their bit in changing the narrative of the country rather than enjoying the blame game. Don’t wish for a better Nigeria. Do your bit. Shun all practices that dent our image here and outside. WELCOME TO OCTOBER, OUR MONTH OF DOUBLE BLESSINGS. HAPPY 60TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY !!!