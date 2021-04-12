Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Jacinta Asi Ocansey, got the Holy Spirit descending unto the studios of Adom TV during the Ahosepe Xtra show.

Popularly known as Heiress Jacinta, the comedienne revealed she is a Christain who was called into the ministry, but she proved disobedient.

To her, full-time service to God is demanding, so she ‘missed that call’, however she does not miss any opportunity to serve God.

Her revelation came after she was tasked by host Sister Sandy to lead a powerful praises session.

Taking control of the microphone, she gave a powerful rendition of Twi gospel songs amid dancing.

Her energy got industry colleague and beatmaker, MOG, in the thanksgiving mood as he gives his own worship session

Watch video below: