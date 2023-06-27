

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, also known as MOGmusic, is now a member of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards.

MOGmusic becomes the first Ghanaian Gospel Artiste to be admitted into the Recording Academy following the approval of his application by the Grammy Board.

Speaking on his admission into the Recording Academy membership, MOGmusic in a tweet said he was elated about the news.

“Grace up, a step up. Another time and opportunity to put Africa and Ghana on the map. Thanks @RecordingAcad. Happy to be a member of this great family.”

MOG has released a number of songs, including the award-winning Be Lifted, Elohim, Living God, and many more.

In addition to being a singer and songwriter for the gospel music industry, MOG is also a pastor at the Royalhouse Chapel International and has won best male vocalist of the year at the VGMA twice in a row.

