Isaac Nana Shoetan, popularly known as Papa Shoto from the well-known Ghanaian music duo Buk Bak, has made a remarkable comeback with his debut gospel song titled “Nyame Bi,” accompanied by a captivating music video.

After a significant hiatus from the music scene, the Switzerland-based artiste has embraced a new direction in his musical journey.

“Nyame Bi” centres around the wondrous works of God, emphasizing His miracles and divine interventions. The production credit for the song goes to 10 minutes, who contributed their expertise to the project.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind “Nyame Bi,” Papa Shoto said the song mystically came to him. Having faced numerous challenges in his life, including the loss of his brother three years ago, he found solace in his faith and sought a deeper connection with his Creator.

The song symbolizes his journey of resilience and personal growth. Drawing from his strong hip-hop background, Papa Shoto aimed to infuse a unique flavour into gospel music, recognizing a gap in the Ghanaian market for hip-hop gospel songs.

His musical journey began in 1994/1995 at De Youngsters International School, before pursuing his senior high school education at Adisadel College.

The creative process behind “Nyame Bi” was spontaneous yet spiritually driven. Papa Shoto and his production team entered the studio and, within 10 minutes, they found themselves immersed in crafting the song.

“I believe that divine intervention played a pivotal role in my song’s creation. I hope that listeners will not only appreciate my music but also connect with my life experiences,” Papa Shoto said.

According to him, having overcome significant obstacles with God’s guidance, he aims to instil hope and inspire others through his testimony.

Expressing his gratitude for the blessings in his life, recounting the losses he experienced, particularly the passing of his brother and bandmate Ronnie, Papa Shoto said it reminded him of the impermanence of life.

Additionally, in an interview with Adomonline.com, he emphasized the value of leaving behind a good name and legacy rather than focusing solely on material wealth.

“I want Nyame Bi to transcend the ordinary and deliver an authentic and relatable message as I firmly believe that if God can use my music to touch people’s lives, it is a testament to the existence of an ever-present and ever-powerful God,” he said.

Collaborating with Adinkra on the track, Papa Shoto acknowledges his unwavering support and views his contribution as a genuine manifestation of God’s work in people’s lives.

Contrary to expectations, Papa Shoto did not write down any lyrics before recording “Nyame Bi.” The song’s creation was a fluid process as he and the team began with a hook and chorus, improvising the rest while recording.

“Music has always been an integral part of my life, and I intend to continue using my gifts to inspire and uplift others,” Papa Shoto said.

During the recording session for “Nyame Bi,” unforeseen delays occurred due to technical issues. However, Papa Shoto said he perceived these obstacles as divine intervention. Despite the setbacks, the timing of the song’s release felt perfect, aligning with God’s mysterious plan.

Papa Shoto acknowledges that music is not his full-time pursuit due to other commitments, but he is determined not to let his talent go to waste. Through his transformative journey, he has demonstrated versatility by incorporating multiple languages into his rap, including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Grateful for the grace of God and the opportunity to live, Papa Shoto cites DMX as one of his major influences, admiring the late hip-hop artist’s ability to infuse spirituality into his music.

Papa Shoto emphasizes personal growth and evolution since his days with Buk Bak in the late 1990s. He advises aspiring artists to embrace patience and understand that success comes in due time.

“Hard work and dedication are vital, as there are no shortcuts to lasting achievements. By combining perseverance with faith, I believe that individuals can receive everlasting blessings that transcend generations,” he explained.

With a firm resolve, Papa Shoto asserts that his return to the music scene is not an attempt to revive past glories or prove himself to anyone.

Music is an intrinsic part of him, and he aims to provide his fans with meaningful and positive content. Recognizing music’s ability to nourish and heal the soul, he aspires to inspire and educate future generations through his art.

Nonetheless, Papa Shoto prays that God will continue to use him as a vessel to impact people’s lives in a profound and meaningful way.

As long as he possesses the strength and wisdom, listeners can expect to hear more from him in the future, despite his part-time musical pursuits.

