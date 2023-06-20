The Minister of Interior, Ambrosé Dery, has officially declared Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as a Statutory Public Holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

The declaration was contained in a press release that was copied to Adomonline.com.

“The general public is as a result of this informed that Wednesday, 28th June 2023 which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed throughout the country,” the Interior Minister’s release said.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, holds great significance for Muslims worldwide.

It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

This religious festival, celebrated by millions of Muslims globally, includes various rituals, such as communal prayers, the sacrifice of animals, and the distribution of meat to the less fortunate.

With the declaration of June 28, 2023, as a Statutory Public Holiday, the government aims to allow Muslim individuals and communities to observe and celebrate Eid-ul-Adha without hindrance.