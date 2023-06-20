Kumawood actor and musician, Lil Win, has expressed heartfelt admiration for his mother, acknowledging her profound influence in his life.

In an interview on UTV, Lil Win fondly recollected the time when he was severely ill and unable to walk for five years. He reminisced about his mother’s unwavering dedication and support during that challenging period.

“I am forever grateful to my mother for her selfless care and sacrifices when I was bedridden. She gave her absolute best to take care of me,” Lil Win shared.

Inspired by his mother’s immense kindness, the ‘Chaskele’ actor made a personal commitment to reciprocate her love and support. He eagerly embarked on a journey to fulfill this promise and expressed his happiness in accomplishing his goal.

“I made a promise to myself that once I achieved stardom, I would bring happiness to my mother’s life. Though I am not yet wealthy, when I constructed my house, I presented it to her when she turned 72 years old. At that time, I was still renting. Additionally, I bought her a car. These gestures were my way of ensuring her happiness,” Lil Win revealed.

Lil Win further revealed that his acts of gratitude unknowingly inspired some of his colleagues within the movie industry to follow suit and demonstrate similar affection towards their own mothers.

He mentioned this in response to a comment made by Big Akwes, who expressed reservations about being perceived as a good person, claiming that such individuals have shorter lifespans.

In rebuttal, Lil Win cited an example of a 90-year-old man who had supported others throughout his life and remained strong and healthy.

He criticised the notion that longevity was dependent on exhibiting wickedness, firmly stating, “It is not right to say that being good means you won’t live long.”

