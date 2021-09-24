Grammy winner Burna Boy has opened up his multimillion Naira mansion for a tour, the first since he moved in in 2020.

Burna Boy’s home is a two-storey building housing seven bedrooms nestled onto a bucolic estate in Lagos—Nigeria.

The colossal 13,000-square-foot structure has a calming beige and gray façade, complete with all the hallmarks of contemporary luxury living.

Inside, it boasts of high ceilings, a private cinema, lounges, and a game room. There’s also plenty of garage space and tall windows which is divided into two distinct parts.

One area houses a recording studio, gym, and bedrooms for guest artistes. The other is a more intimate area for Burna. It’s where he entertains his closest friends and where his own primary bedroom suite and private terrace are situated.

The downstairs rooms make for a continuous, free-flowing area, with one interior leading right into the next—sans doors.

Of particular note is the main living room, which leads to a massive window overlooking the tended gardens. Overall, the compound evokes the serenity of the lagoons, creeks, and the greenery of the Port Harcourt region, some 384 miles away in Nigeria’s Rivers State, where Burna was born.

“I’ve got a lot of Rivers stuff, water sounds,” Burna says. “[It’s] just really water-inspired. It’s peaceful. Nature speaks to me.”

Burna wanted a swimming pool that started inside the building and then drained outside. In order to make good on the concept, Enebeli built part of the living room so that it would float over the blue-tile pool with a built-in bar.

“You have the view from the main living room through the glass, you see the swimming pool, you see the sunken lounge, and you see the large garden,” the architect says. “So you have an outdoor experience, even when you’re indoors.”

As pleasing as the outdoor areas may be, when guests come over to visit they often end up in the vinyl room. It includes a record player and hundreds of records, many of which were gifted to Burna Boy by his grandfather, the famed cultural critic Benson Idonije.

Friends listen to classics by Ebenezer Obey, Bob Marley, and Chris Okotie. Burna says it’s a joy to host there because he often travels.

Watch video below: