An Ilorin Magistrate Court on Thursday ordered that one David Olasunkanmi, convicted of stealing a window burglary, be flogged 15 strokes of the cane publicly.

Magistrate Adebola Folorunsho of the Kwara State Magistrate Court, who handed down the judgment, also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N2,000.

According to the judgment, the convict stole a window burglary from a developing site and sold it to a scavenger as scrap for N3,000

The convict, after he had admitted committing the crime, pleaded that he used the proceeds to buy medicine to address his failing health.