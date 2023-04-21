Just five months after breaking through with his hit song, ‘Who is Your Guy’, Nigerian musician Spyro has become a latest home owner.

The singer announced on Instagram he has taken delivery of keys to his yet-to-be furnished mansion on the highland in Lagos.

This is the first property he has acquired in his lifetime and he is grateful for making the big step.

Not only did he get the mansion for himself, he bought a similar unit right opposite his new home for his business partner who helped him climb the success ladder.

In a post he made on Thursday, the singer shared photos of his newly acquired property and the moment he signed for ownership with a wide smile.

Spyro owed his latest feat to God, who he said has been grateful and good to him.

He became a household name after releasing his song, ‘Who is Your Guy’, which subsequently featured music goddess Tiwa Savage.

Since it’s upload on Youtube, the song has since garnered over 40 million views collectively making it one of the most viewed songs for 2023.

READ ON