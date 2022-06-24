A video capturing the interior and exterior of famed actress Jackie Appiah has popped up and fans can’t keep mute.

The video was shared by Nigerian actress and producer Luchy Donald who had the opportuity to tour the plush Trassaco mansion.

Describing the home as “paradise, Heaven on earth and a palace”, Luchy could not hide her bewilderment as she toured each neatly decorated room.

The house is decorated with all-white products, as well as a huge pool resting in the heart of the mansion.

One floor of the storey building has been dedicated to Jackie’s clothes and essentials.

Watch video below for more: