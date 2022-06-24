The traditional council of Pakyi Number 1 and 2 close to Kumasi has led an exercise to lock up local revenue collection offices in the area to protest what they described as government’s neglect of the area.

Deplorable roads leading to the community centre, lack of toilet facilities at the market and overflowing refuse dump sites are key developmental issues that triggered the protest.

A sub-chief of Pakyi Number two, Nana Agyenim Boateng, says the government has continuously failed to honour its numerous promises to them.

In the quest to get their challenges addressed, the local authorities locked up the local revenue office located at Pakyi-2.

They nailed wooden slabs behind the doors and tied red cloths to the premises to register their displeasure against the Amansie West District Assembly.

Mawerehene and Gyaasehene of Pakyi-2 announced the planned demonstrations.

They say the barricades would not be removed until their grievances have been addressed. The poor nature of roads in the area is affecting productivity and economic prospects.

A driver, Kwame Boakye, said he spends at least 500 Ghana cedis weekly on car maintenance.

Poor sanitary conditions have impacted negatively on market activities.

This heap of refuse close to the market has become a headache to traders.

The market Queen, Fatima Antwiwaa, bemoaned the strong stench and flies it brings to the market. A resident, Frank, attributes his daughter’s regular ailment to the filth.

Assembly member for the Area, Alex Donkor, said efforts to get their grievances resolved by the assembly have yielded no results.

