A cousin of a middle-aged male passenger who met his untimely death at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, June 17 has revealed circumstances that made the deceased visit Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Connect FM, the cousin, James Harry Norris-Baiden, indicated that they were billed to visit their father in Kumasi when they heard the sad news about his passing at the Airport.

“Our mother died last year and our father is in Ghana so they decided to fly over to Ghana so that we can all visit our father in Kumasi.

“My cousin arrived. We were on our way to meet him and we heard he has died at the airport upon arrival,” he indicated.

He added that the family is meeting as early as possible to release an official statement on what happened to their relative.

“We have seen the Ghana Airports Company release a statement. We are having a meeting this morning on the issue and we will also release an official statement,” he indicated.

The deceased is said to have arrived at the airport on board United Airlines from Dulles International Airport Washington.

It is also reported that he complained of tiredness and breathing difficulties but he unfortunately died.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited released an official statement, claiming the passenger was given the necessary medical attention at the Airport Clinic.