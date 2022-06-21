Former Eastern Regional Police Commander, Douglas Akrofi, has accused the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, of what he described as ‘seeking human faces’.

He has, therefore, advised the IGP to shun seeking public attention and work together with the Police to preserve the safety of the country.

“There have been so many IGPs who devoted themselves to work for the country and God but did not seek human face,” he said.

“He should allow the police to work instead of crippling them from working.”

Recounting the Islamic Senior High school issue, he felt there was the need for Dampare to work hand-in-hand with the Regional Police Command to avert the situation.

Speaking on Adom FM‘s Burning issues on Monday, Mr Akrofi debunked the assertion that the IGP has been performing excellently in his duties, following his reactions to recent issues.

“Since when did you see a police patrol team in your community,” he quizzed.

“The IGP needs to concentrate on crime-fighting and the deployment of patrol teams into crime-prone areas rather than always seeking public attention,” he advised.