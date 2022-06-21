The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, has sworn in a nine-member board for the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

This comes nine months after Kissi Agyabeng was sworn into office as the new Special Prosecutor following the resignation of Martin Amidu in November 2020.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, Mr Dame urged the board to be diligent and take their responsibilities seriously.

He entreated the success of the Special Prosecutor’s Office was a shared responsibility, hence it was important for all hands to be on deck, particularly the media.

“We owe a duty not to sensationalise reports affecting the Office of the Special Prosecutor in order not to create an impression of deliberate starvation of resources by the State, especially where same is unjustified,” he urged.

Mr Agyebeng in a brief address reiterated the office has been faced with difficulty in its operation over the absence of a board.

Members of the board are; Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng; Deputy Special Prosecutor, Vivian Lamptey; a rep from Audit Service; Lawrence Ndaago Ayagiba, Ghana Police Service Representative, DCOP Wilfred Boahen Frimpong and Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Representative; Aba Jacqueline Opoku.

Others include; Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) Representative; Kofi Boahen A. Boakye, Stephen Azantilow, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Representative; COP George Tuffour (Rtd), National Security Representative and Linda Ofori-Kwafo, Representative of Anti-Corruption Civil Society.

The new board will be the second for the institution mandated to investigate and prosecute corruption and corruption-related offences.