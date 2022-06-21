Reggae dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known in showbiz as Epixode, has expressed his gratitude to the public for supporting his music and brand growth.

According to him, he is thankful his music and brand are growing together.

“I can be proud and I am very grateful that my song isn’t running more than the brand, its hand in hand,” he said.

Speaking on AdomEntertainmentHall on Adom FM, he revealed that he has released other songs people don’t know is for him due to the style used.

“I think that both ways people know me for me as a brand Epixode and people also my songs but there are some songs people don’t know I did them,” Epixode noted.

“I happen to drop a song that is not a dancehall, like a song I did with Mr Eazzi, but people didn’t know I am the one because of the style on the song,” he added.

“Trying to live up to the level people get to know you are the brain behind a song is very hectic,” he said.

READ MORE: