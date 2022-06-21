A man has allegedly butchered a pregnant woman, slit open her belly and slashed her foetus at Atobora, near Tepa, in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, reportedly, perpetrated the act because he claimed a goat, belonging to the woman’s husband, had eaten the leaves of his cassava plant.

The man, after killing the woman, reportedly, slashed her belly open with a machete, pulled the foetus and butchered it as well.

He then vented his spleen on another child of the woman, whom he butchered to death as well. The incident was said to have happened on Sunday afternoon.

Sensing danger, the suspect raced to the Tepa Police Station to save his life.

The Ankobeahene of Tepa Traditional Area, Nana Amoateng Tuffuor, confirmed the unpleasant report during an interview with Akoma FM in Kumasi.

“Sunday after church reports emerged of a man butchering a pregnant woman and her child over a goat that had eaten his cassava at Atobora near Tepa.

“Later, we also learnt that the man killed the pregnant woman, cut her belly open, pulled the unborn baby out and killed it, before killing another child,” he said.

According to him, the suspect, who is believed to be a mentally-retarded person, took to his heels and took refuge at the Tepa Police Station to avert being lynched.

Nana Tuffuor said an angry mob stormed the police station and demanded that the suspect be released to them so they could also take revenge by lynching him.

He said at a point, the crowd became incensed so they pelted the police station with stones, adding that the Tepahene intervened before sanity was restored.

Checks have revealed that the suspect has since been transferred to Kumasi to assist the police in their investigations