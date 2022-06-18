US-based Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Francis Agyemang, and his lover tied the knot over the weekend in a lavish beautiful wedding attended by family and friends.

The groom arrived at the venue for the ceremony in the company of his groomsmen to exchange vows with the bride.

Sporting a white flowing gown, the bride looked quintessential for the occasion in a church.

The couple climaxed their nuptials with a lavish reception that saw the likes of gospel singers Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Nana Yaw Boakye, better known by his stage name MOG Music, in attendance.

Check out some videos of the beautiful occasion below: