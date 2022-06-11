The skeletal remains of a 65-year-old man have been found in his room after several months of being dead.



It is unclear when the farmer died, but the remains found were all skeletal.



The incident occurred at Yehowah Nkwanta at Bonsu Nkwanta electoral area in the Juaboso district of the Western North region.

According to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, the deceased was alleged to have had a sour relationship with his neighbours and was not in talking terms with them.

As a result, nobody noticed his absence from the house.



The man has been identified as Mr. D.K. Boadu and a cocoa farmer.



Some residents have described the incident as shocking.