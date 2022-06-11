Leadership of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) is preparing to sue government over what they described as discriminatory and uneven distribution of students under the Senior High School computer placement system.

President of the association, Dr Damasus Tuurusong, says the 30 percent priority allocation of grade ‘A’ SHS admissions to public schools is a disadvantage to students in private JHS schools.

The situation, he says, is forcing students to leave the private basic institutions for public schools to increase their chances of getting placement by the SHS computer selection system.

He says private schools are now recording lower student enrolment for the basic education certificate examination due to what they described as the ‘discriminatory’ policy.

ALSO READ: