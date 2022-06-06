The Kumawood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as a colleague, Patrick Sarfo, has been reported dead.
Though the cause of death is yet to be known, Mr Sarfo is said to have passed on on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
A Facebook user, Lillian Sally Addo, broke the news on her page as she pens an emotional tribute in honour of the deceased.
The actor was also a pastor and a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Youth Ghana
Following the news, social media has been flooded with tributes in his honour.
Mr Sarfo starred in a number of movies.
He came into the limelight through ‘Official Prostitute’ which had the late Suzzy Williams as the lead actor.
He was also a character in Venus Films Productions’ Crime to Christ in which Majid Michelle was the lead actor among several others.