The Kumawood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as a colleague, Patrick Sarfo, has been reported dead.

Though the cause of death is yet to be known, Mr Sarfo is said to have passed on on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Late actor, Patrick Sarfo.

A Facebook user, Lillian Sally Addo, broke the news on her page as she pens an emotional tribute in honour of the deceased.

The actor was also a pastor and a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Youth Ghana

Following the news, social media has been flooded with tributes in his honour.

Mr Sarfo starred in a number of movies.

He came into the limelight through ‘Official Prostitute’ which had the late Suzzy Williams as the lead actor.

He was also a character in Venus Films Productions’ Crime to Christ in which Majid Michelle was the lead actor among several others.