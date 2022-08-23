A medical report on the death of Kumawood actor, Haruna Baba, popularly known as Fabregas, has emerged.

After a report of his demise and the circumstances leading to his death run rife, there was suspicion of poisoning from colleagues he was staying with in a hotel in Nigeria.

Close associate of Fabregas confirmed in an interview that he was found lifeless after complaining of feeling feverish after taking a meal provided by the hotel’s restaurant.

He reportedly complained of severe headache before retiring to bed; he never woke up again.

However, a medical report on his death has revealed he was brought in unconscious and in a deep coma with an alarming high blood pressure.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced dead in the wee hours of August 14.

Possible cause of death as diagnosed by the hospital is hemorrhagic type of cerebro-vascular accident.