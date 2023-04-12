Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie has explained why he joined the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Narrating his family history, Michael Afranie revealed that, his father was a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, while his mother was a member of NDC.

Based on this backdrop, he said he decided to join NDC and has never regretted his decision.

Michael Afranie, known for his roles in ‘Obaapa Nisuo’ and ‘The Mighty’, has been vocal about his political affiliation as a resident in the Ashanti region, the stronghold of the NPP.

In an interview on Delay show, the actor said he will forever be indebted to former President John Mahama and the NDC.

“The big love I have for John Mahama made me join NDC. I saw that the people loved each other because how they console you in times of trouble” he said.

Michael Afranie also revealed that, he was overjoyed when former President John Mahama gifted him a Hyundai i10.

Watch the interview below: