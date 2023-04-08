Actress Jackie Appiah’s son, Damien Peter Agyemang, is turning into a fine young man and seems to be growing taller than his age.

The handsome-looking young man got social media users drooling in his latest video which has surfaced online.

Damien recently stepped out with his mother for their premiere of ‘A Taste Of Sin’, a movie produced by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra.

In one of the many videos on Instagram, Damien was spotted arriving at the venue in style. He wore a white shirt over a pair of black trousers.

Upon his arrival, he went to where his mother was seated with other cast in the movie to exchange pleasantries.

He shook hands with actor Majid Michel, who smiled happily at him before proceeding to shake the hand of veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare.

Just like Majid, Kalsoume was astounded to see Jackie’s son, and she could not help but shout, “Ei Damien, what’s up?”.

