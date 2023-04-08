Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah stunned in a stylish orange dress to the premiere of ‘A Taste of Sin’ movie at the Silver Bird Cinemas.
The style influencer flaunted her curvy figure in a long-sleeve cutout ruched dress. She looked fabulous in an elegant hairstyle and gorgeous makeup for the star-studded event.
Jackie Appiah styled her look with a GH¢12,000 Rene Caovilla and a GH¢40,000 Lanvin bag for the movie premiere.
