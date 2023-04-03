The princess of Atwima walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend, at the Atwimahene Palace in the Ashanti Region.

Princess Nana Ama and Philip Aidoo rock matching kente ensembles. The melanin bride and princess looked radiant in a corseted kente gown while showing off her dance moves.

She wore a simple natural hairstyle and gold accessories to match her tulle-inspired look.

The groom, Philip Aidoo dressed like an Ashanti chief in a colourful kente wrap, beautiful gold crown and armband.

The handsome groom styled his look with pure gold necklaces and bracelets for the traditional royal wedding.

The dazzling princess wore a sleeveless orange corseted top and a colourful kente gown for the afternoon event.

Princess Nana Ama maintained her hairstyle, flawless bridal makeup and jewellery for the wedding reception.

Check out the videos as captured by live weddings with Kwaku