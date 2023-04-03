Tema ECG disconnects 310 Customers

The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected 310 customers, mainly for non-payment of electricity consumed.

The disconnections were done as part of the company’s nationwide one month revenue mobilisation programme which began on March 20, 2023 and is expected to end on April 20, 2023.

The 310 disconnected customers were part of a total of 2,344 customers who were visited within the first two weeks of the exercise. These customers include all individuals, small, medium and large scale organisations.

Revenue mobilisation is a usual part of the ECGs operations. It is handled by a unit in the organisation known as the Revenue Protection Unit.

However, for this special exercise, the organisation rallied the management team and all back end staff from the very top to the bottom, who do not usually deal with customers directly to partake in this activity.

The members of the Board of Directors also joined in this exercise.

The General Manager for ECG, Tema Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel encouraged customers to “do well to pay up their bills to avoid debt and possible disconnection”.

He also added that “we entreat customers not to make any payment whatsoever to any staff of the company on the field as that is not part of this exercise.”

All customers are to make all cash payments at ECG offices and to make cheque payments at banks. Alternatively, payments can be made through the phone short code *226#.

Ing. Ankomah added that the exercise will continue, while hoping that more customers will work towards clearing up their debts owed ECG.