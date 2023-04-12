“I joined politics long ago, I am a guru in the game,” says Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie as he opens up on his political ambitions.

Before he started stage drama, Michael Afranie said he was very active in politics age 20.

His first political achievement was when he was elected Assembly man for Esreso, then sparsely inhabited area in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region.

“I started politics long ago. I can boldly beat my chest and say I started long before those who have now joined politics and are enjoying” the actor said.

The only thing Michael Afranie said he got as an Assembly man when late John Evans Atta Mills was President was a motorbike.

However, due to his hard work, he said former President John Mahama gifted him a car which he considers his second political reward.

In his quest to be Member of Parliament, Michael Afranie contested the 2016 elections as an independent candidate and re-contested in 2022 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region.

But the veteran actor did not get enough votes to fulfill his dream of becoming an MP.

