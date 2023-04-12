Ghanaian veteran highlife musician, Gyedu Blay Ambolley has described popular broadcaster and CEO of Nineteen57 fashion brand, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) as shallow minded and a child not worth his attention

Speaking on DayBreak Hitz with Andy Dosty recently, the ‘Adwoa Amissah’ hitmaker said he has a lot going on for him as a highlife musician and so people should not pour scorn on his efforts.

“I see Okyere Darko as a child. He is shallow minded, the reason why he said those things.

“I am going on an European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu Blay Ambollley’s music and in June, I will be back on tour. So when he sits and talks, can he take his clothes on tour as a designer like the way I’m going on tour with my music?

“Can he take his DJing on tour like the way I am going on tour with my music? If these people talk, you know they are shallow minds,” he said.

Ambolley’s remarks is a reply to a social media post by KOD sometime last week when he described comments by the respected musician that Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs) has been a curse to highlife music as nonsense.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz last month, Ambolley had noted that VGMA had not promoted the interest of highlife music by awarding topmost awards to musicians pursuing other genres.

He also raised concerns about the quality of artistes nominated in the Best Highlife Artiste of the Year category of the awards.

“It is unfortunate that people think when you sing in Twi or Fante over a dancehall or Reggae beats it automatically makes it highlife music. That is not true but it has become the norm over the years because these are the kinds of music VGMA rewards,” he said during the interview.

An obviously disappointed KOD who didn’t take lightly Ambolley’s comments responded in social media post.

“Such nonsense!

Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?

“Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album? He should be blaming some of the radio “stations who don’t even play our music.

“When was the last time or how often do you hear highlife on radio? VGMA cause am?

“People should look at evolving and projecting themselves instead of pointing accusing fingers.

“Ambulley should be bigger than this petty comment and should check how he discredits his fellow industry colleagues too. You’re a true celebrity. Don’t go this path Sir.

“As one of our last of our greats left, this is below him”.