Residents of Twifo Esukese Ekyir in the Twifo Henmang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region are in a state of excitement and jubilation after a bat perceived to be evil and tormenting them was killed.

According to the residents who spoke to GHone news, the ‘evil bat’ had been living with them for many years and killed many of the inhabitants.

“The evil bat used to cry late in the night and immediately the next morning, somebody dies.”

The supposed evil bat has been shot dead by a 22-year-old hunter in the community and burnt to death after pouring of libation.

They believe that the frequent deaths in the town will seize following the demise of the bat.