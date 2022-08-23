Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sudanese side, Al Hilal in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

A goal from each half from the host condemned the Porcupines to a defeat in the keenly contested game.

Kotoko are in Sudan for a pre-season tour ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.

New head coach of the side, Seydou Zerbo, will hope to get his players in good shape before the season starts.

The coach allowed his new players to make their friendly debut with Eric Zeze, Sheriff Mohammed, Nicholas Mensah, Nicholas Bonsu, Steven Mukwala Enoch Morrison, and Moise Pouaty all starting.

The team will engage in series of friendlies before making a return to Ghana next month.

The Porcupines Warriors will next take on Al Hilal in a return fixture before taking Simba SC and an unknown club.

Kotoko will be hoping to defend their Premier League title as they open their season with a home game against Nsoatreman FC.

The Reds will also represent the country in the CAF Champions League.