Ghana will not take part in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup following their defeat to Morocco on penalty shootouts.

The Black Maidens were hoping to wrap things up in Rabat after picking up a 2-0 win in the first leg encounter of the tie at the Accra Sports Stadium two weeks ago.

However, things did not go as planned as Morocco scored twice in Rabat to finish the game 2-0 with a 2-2 aggregate score.

The aggregate score meant the game was settled through penalties.

After the shootout, the team booked a ticket to the World Cup ahead of the Black Maidens, securing a 4-2 win.

The result also means Ghana have failed to qualify for the U-17 World Cup for the first time in the country’s history, having participated in the previous editions since its inception.

Prior to the game, Baba Nuhu’s side was faced with quite a number of challenges including five of his side being ruled out as they were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Some of the players were reportedly subjected to “uncomfortable” tests to check their gender while the team was also not allowed to train at the stadium.

The Black Maidens also couldn’t use their dressing room at halftime during the game as the place had been sprayed with chemicals.