Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah is in a ‘stable condition and responding to treatment after suffering head injury during Ghana’s game against the Central African Republic in the AFCON qualifiers.

The Columbus Crew captain collided with an opponent in the penalty box. The defender fared the worst, requiring treatment on the field before being taken to the hospital for further assessment.

“The defender suffered a headbutt from an opponent resulting in a concussion. He was given emergency treatment on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital for further treatment,” a statement from GFA on Sunday evening, noted.

“CT scans confirmed normal findings but he would have to spend the night at the hospital for further assessment and evaluation.

“We would like to call on Ghanaians, friends and family to remain calm as the Black Stars medical team works around the clock to get him back on his feet.”