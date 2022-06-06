The herbalist, who caused the arrest of Evans Oppong who is alleged to have gone to offer his 12-year-old daughter as sacrifice for money rituals, has refuted claims he is a criminal.

Speaking with Adom News, he explained he might have his flaws since he is not a perfect being, hence apologised if he has wronged anyone.

He has also indicated he has never met the botched man in his life, owed him no money and has no business with him as it’s being circulated.

“I have never met that man before in my life. The person who brought him is the one I know and he led the man to my house. I never initiated any idea for him to bring his daughter to me to kill. He suggested on bringing his child. I got scared at that instance.

“I remember informing some people in my community about the man’s intent and so before the news became public knowledge, the police and some other trusted people were already in the known and so that man is not a person I knew. I only met him when he came to my place although I have had series of conversations with him already,” he said.