An Oyibi-based herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo, has caused the arrest of a man identified as Evans Oppong, who allegedly attempted to kill his two children for money.

The suspect is said to have picked his daughter from school while it was still in session and headed straight to the herbalist’s house to perform the rituals.

The suspect, who claims to have returned from a sojourn abroad, is said to have visited the home of a herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo and requested to be made rich.

Then upon his return to Ghana, as a father of 12, he decided to sacrifice two of them for cash.

In a viral video, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, appalled by the situation, recorded their interaction on tape and reported to the Police right after that.

The suspect, according to him, offered GHS 10,000 but nothing convinced him to perform such a cruel act.

“Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities.

“I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill,” he detailed.

The herbalist is reported to have secretly called the police after he asked the suspect to get ready for the procedure.

As of the time the police arrived, Mr Oppong was seated with a white fabric wrapped around his waist indicating he was geared up for the rituals.

His unsuspecting daughter was also spotted in the herbalist’s living room and after a few words from the police, she was moved out of the house with her dad arrested.

Play the video for more: