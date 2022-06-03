Delegates of the the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central region will finally have the opportunity to elect new executives.

The election slated for slated for Friday, May 27, 2022 was put on hold after delegates of the Ekumfi constituency secured an injunction at the Cape Coast High Court to prevent the party from organising its Central Region delegates conference.

They prayed the Court that, until elections are held in Ekumfi, they will not allow the Regional elections to held.

The High Court sat on the case on Thursday June 2, 2022 and ruled that, the party settle the issue out of court.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Richard Tayki Mensah said all parties have agreed on the date for the elections.

According to him, the party is holding the Ekumfi Constituency elections today Friday June 3, 2022 to enable them hold the regional elections tomorrow.

Mr. Takyi Mensah who is going unopposed said all is set for a successful election at Sefwi-Waiwso in the Western North region.

He maintained that, the NPP’s goal to break the eight ahead of the 2024 general elections should be the focus of every delegate ahead of the elections.