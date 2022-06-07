The mother of an 11-year-old girl whose father, Evans Oppong, allegedly attempted to sacrifice her for money rituals has broken her silence on the matter.

According to her, she is in shock and yet to come to terms with the news and circumstances that led to Mr Oppong’s arrest.

An Oyibi Kom-based herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, on Friday caused the arrest of the 42-year-old businessman after he brought her as a sacrifice for money.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the mother said the suspect has a strong and good relationship with his daughter despite their separation as a couple.

She cannot, therefore, fathom why Mr Oppong would want to commit such a heinous crime against his own beloved daughter.

“He takes very good care of the child and they have a good relationship so I did not hesitate when he asked that we bring the girl to meet her.

“I was home when I received a call that he has been arrested and taken to Osu police station because he attempted to use her for rituals,” she narrated.

She noted she was very sad and disappointed when she saw Mr Oppong in handcuffs but was grateful to God for sparing her child’s life.

