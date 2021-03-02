Revolution Now convener and Sahara Reporters founder, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, stormed the Abuja Magistrate Court in the company of a ‘native doctor’.

This, he said, is to ensure that he witnesses fair trial after his lawyers were suppressed in court.

The ‘native doctor’ was seen waving his horsewhip and gourd in the air while chanting some incantations ahead of the commencement of trial

In the video, which has since gone viral, Mr Sowore was heard saying that was not the last of him, revealing if the move fails, he would mobilise pastors, Imams for his next trial.

His trial has, however, been adjourned indefinitely.

The former presidential candidate in the 2019 general election was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s eve in Abuja.

He was subsequently arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government.

The convener and his team were arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Mr Sowore and four others were in January 2021 admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million each by the Magistrates’ Court sitting in Wuse Zone II, Abuja.