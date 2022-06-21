A 13-year-old boy is currently in the grips of the Police at Akyem – Bunso in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region over an attempt to seek money rituals at a shrine.

According to reports, the teenager travelled from Kade in the Kwaebibirim Municipality to visit Indian Power, a spiritualist at Akyem Nsutam for the money rituals that he was ready to comply with all the demands.

The boy reportedly told the spiritualist that he is an orphan who is a dropout from Kade Roman Catholic Basic School in class 5 and currently needs money to learn a trade.

He said he got the number of the Indian Power man on Television and hence decided to come to him for money rituals.

The spiritualist subsequently informed the Police who came to arrest him.

The case has since been referred to Abuakwa South DOVVSU for investigation and appropriate advice.