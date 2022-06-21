Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has called for the return of juvenile football.

Popularly known as colts, juvenile football was vital in producing some of the best talents to have come from the country.

Ayew, who was awarded the Order of the Star at the Calcio Trade Ball on Saturday, June 18, during his acceptance speech pleaded for the return of colts football.

“If I want to be honest, I played colt football in Ghana. Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah all the big names played colt football, so I think we should acknowledge and realize that colts football is really important. It has to come back one way or the other,” he said.

“In the past, if a player plays in the colts, he was famous already; you knew him. Today, you don’t know them because they are in the academy but think is something we love.

“For younger players to go out there and make money for themselves and their families, you need to start from somewhere and if you can’t start from the colts it is very difficult.”

The Kurt Okraku-led administration launched a juvenile football season prior to the start of the 2021/22 season in a bid to revive colts.