A 13-year-old girl, identified only as Patricia, has allegedly committed suicide over a misunderstanding she had with her younger brother over a pencil.

The deceased reportedly hanged herself with a rope in her parents’ bedroom at New Abirem in the Birim North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the mother of the deceased said she heard the squabble and ran in to intervene.

She then took the younger brother outside to enable her to resolve the feud.

Before the mother could realize the ripping consequence, the 13-year-old girl had hanged herself in the room with a rope.

Eyewitnesses who rushed to the scene said they saw blood stains oozing from her nose.

The incident was then reported to the Police who later arrived at the scene to convey the body to a certain morgue as investigations.