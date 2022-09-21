The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the ban on the suspension of operations at Marwako Fast Foods‘ Labadi branch.

All of the restaurant’s branches were shut down in May 2022, following reported cases of food poisoning by some customers from their East Legon branch.

FDA explained the move to close down was to enable investigations into the complaints from customers.

But in a statement, FDA says Mawarko has satisfied the various corrective prevention actions required following the closure of the facility, hence the clearance to resume work.

“Following the verification of your facility at Labadi to ascertain the level of implementation of Corrective Prevention Actions (CAPA), the FDA wishes to inform you that it is satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of CAPA to forestall any future food poisoning incident,” portions of the statement read.

However, FDA says it will be conducting follow-up inspections to ensure full compliance with the code of hygiene practices.