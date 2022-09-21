The Black Stars now have a full house following the arrival of Premier League duo Salisu Mohammed and Daniel Amartey on Tuesday afternoon for the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The two defenders were part of a quartet that missed the team’s first training session on Monday.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and striker Felix Afena-Gyan, however, joined the team on Tuesday morning.

A GFA statement read: “Daniel Amartey and Salisu Mohammed have teamed up with the rest of the squad in Deauville, France for the international friendly against Brazil on Friday.

“The duo touched down in Paris around 16:00Hrs and were quickly taken to the team hotel.

“Daniel and Salisu are expected to train with their teammates on Wednesday…”

With striker Benjamin Tetteh of Hull City ruled out with a hamstring blow, coach Addo has to make do with a squad of 28 players for the two games.

In their first friendly during this international break, Ghana face Brazil at the 25,000-seat multi-purpose Stade Océane in Le Havre on Friday, September 23. Kickoff is at 18:30 GMT.

After the match, the Black Stars will make a trip across the border into Spain to play Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 at Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Goalkeepers

Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders

Salisu Mohammed (Southampton FC), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (FC Brugge), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Baba Abdul Rahman (FC Reading), Alexander Djiku (RC Strasbourg), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Stephan Ambrosius (Karlsruher SC)

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Andre Ayew (Al Sadd)

Wingers

Daniel Ariyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburg), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Kamaldeen Sulamana (Stade Rennais), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Strikers

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Felix Afena-Gyan (U.S Cremonese)