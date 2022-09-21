Franck Mbella Etouga’s agent, Amadou Fontem Tingana, has hit out at Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah, insisting he does not deserve to lead the club.

According to him, after working with the Ghanaian football administrator he realized that he is more of an agent than a club CEO.

His comments come after the transfer of Franck Mbella Etouga to Egyptian club Al Masry over the weekend after just a season with the Ghana Premier League giants.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview, Amadou Fontem Tingana said no Cameroonian player will join Asante Kotoko unless Nana Yaw Amponsah is no longer at the club.

READ ALSO

“Let (Asante Kotoko) know that it is not all about money, relationship counts but unfortunately they have destroyed that beautiful relationship with AS Fortuna. Kotoko still owes them $10, 000.

“Based on this issue, no Cameronian player will join Asante Kotoko unless this current crop of management of Kotoko is out of office.

“Players and Club Presidents in Cameroon know that the CEO of Kotoko [Nana Yaw Amponsah] is acting more as an agent than a club CEO,” Amadou Fontem Tingana said.

Since Asante Kotoko lost to RC Kadiogo over the weekend, fans have blasted Nana Yaw Amponsah for the transfer of lethal striker Franck Mbella Etouga.