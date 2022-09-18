Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the 2022/23 CAF Champions League by Burkinabe side, RC Kadiogo.

The Ghana Premier League champions lost on penalties to their opponents following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline after Sunday’s second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Coach Seydou Zerbo’s side went into the game as favourites, having recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Kadiogo in the first leg in Benin last week Monday.

A late goal by Isaac Oppong secured the victory in Benin, and Kotoko were expected to seal qualification in front of their fans.

However, their advantage from the first leg wasn’t enough as Kotoko shockingly suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to ensure the game was tied on aggregate.

RC Kadiogo were clinical, converting three of their four penalties, while Kotoko only scored one, as the Burkinabe club advanced to the second round.

The defeat sees Kotoko embarrassingly exit the Champions League in the first preliminary round of the competition.

Kotoko are yet to play in the group phase of the CAF Champions League since 2006.

Kadiogo will now face Congolese club AS Vita Club in the second round of the qualifiers.